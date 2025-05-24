Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Position Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 678.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FMAO opened at $23.58 on Friday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $34.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $323.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $28.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.67 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.2213 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.56%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgages as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

