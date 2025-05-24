Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
FITB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.
Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.98%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $371,836,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $334,805,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $113,900,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,128.0% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,860,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,908,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.
