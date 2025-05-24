First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) by 174.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,267 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 30,510 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTQI opened at $18.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.05. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $569.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.52.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

