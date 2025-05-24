Focus Partners Wealth Has $175,000 Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Focus Partners Wealth lessened its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in American States Water were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 2,173.9% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 367.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 969 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $74,613.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,687. This trade represents a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.64. American States Water has a 12 month low of $69.46 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $148.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 20.03%. American States Water’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWR. Bank of America cut American States Water from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

