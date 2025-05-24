Focus Partners Wealth Invests $136,000 in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McGrath RentCorp

In other McGrath RentCorp news, COO Philip B. Hawkins sold 4,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $497,550.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,150 shares in the company, valued at $326,245.50. This trade represents a 60.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total transaction of $124,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,175. This trade represents a 11.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,731 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $113.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.66. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $95.50 and a 1 year high of $129.93.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $195.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.03 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

