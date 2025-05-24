Focus Partners Wealth Invests $204,000 in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in G. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Genpact by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Genpact by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE G opened at $43.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $30.38 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average is $47.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.77%. Genpact’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on G shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In other Genpact news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $664,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,167,926.94. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $87,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,940. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

