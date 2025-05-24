Focus Partners Wealth Lowers Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Focus Partners Wealth lowered its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,200,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,839 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,692,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,188 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,583,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,426,000 after purchasing an additional 125,730 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $41,087,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,837,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK opened at $10.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.19. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.17 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.49%.

PK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

