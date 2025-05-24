Focus Partners Wealth Purchases 7,372 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,693 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 34,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 52,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

MFG stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.