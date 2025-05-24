Focus Partners Wealth Purchases Shares of 13,479 Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Snap by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,137,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,161,000 after purchasing an additional 23,569,522 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Snap by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 73,723,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,632 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,049,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snap by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,831,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,078,000 after purchasing an additional 134,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,601,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,095,000 after purchasing an additional 389,812 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNAP. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $7.00 price target on Snap and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Snap from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.62.

Shares of SNAP opened at $8.23 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 22,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $194,937.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,541,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,386,198.70. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $9,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 55,818,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,599,673.92. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,586,313 shares of company stock worth $22,190,490. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

