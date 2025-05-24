Focus Partners Wealth Raises Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 111,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 44,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 60,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $4.59 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

