Focus Partners Wealth Takes $201,000 Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $587.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -667.74 and a beta of 0.57. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $358.80 and a 12-month high of $678.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $589.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $612.83.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.26. argenx had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that argenx SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARGX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of argenx from $723.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Baird R W raised shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $715.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $698.11.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

