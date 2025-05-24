Focus Partners Wealth Takes $204,000 Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,518 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CAO Matthew Bradley Henson purchased 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $31,659.10. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,876.85. The trade was a 50.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of CFR stock opened at $126.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.09 and a 52 week high of $147.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The bank reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $560.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.57 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

