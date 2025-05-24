Forum Financial Management LP Cuts Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 510,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,664 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises about 0.6% of Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $38,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,360,191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,401,000 after buying an additional 4,127,306 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 504.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,682,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,117,000 after buying an additional 3,907,022 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,409,000 after buying an additional 3,509,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $240,236,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Daiwa America upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.95.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $2,772,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,958,509.98. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 3,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total value of $495,817.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,822,217.35. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,931,701 shares of company stock valued at $373,180,433. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $123.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $289.21 billion, a PE ratio of 649.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.64 and a 52-week high of $133.49.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

