Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Makes New $61,000 Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $370,062,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 323,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $123,530,000 after purchasing an additional 230,349 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $44,318,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $35,389,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 26,708.8% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 90,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,903,000 after purchasing an additional 90,543 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.72.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $310.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $423.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

