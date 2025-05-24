FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Toll Brothers Issued By Wedbush

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) – Wedbush reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $14.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.44. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $13.83 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q4 2025 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.85 EPS.
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 EPS.
Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of TOL opened at $104.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $169.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.94.
Toll Brothers Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 7.42%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers
In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,107.88. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $149,924,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $117,870,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 24,475.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,192 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $106,428,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 974,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,907,000 after purchasing an additional 583,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Toll Brothers
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.