FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Toll Brothers Issued By Wedbush

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) – Wedbush reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $14.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.44. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $13.83 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q4 2025 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.85 EPS.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 EPS.

TOL has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

Read Our Latest Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of TOL opened at $104.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $169.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.94.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,107.88. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $149,924,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $117,870,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 24,475.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,192 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $106,428,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 974,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,907,000 after purchasing an additional 583,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.