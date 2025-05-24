FY2025 EPS Estimates for Azitra Lifted by Zacks Small Cap

Get Azitra alerts:

Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Azitra in a report released on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.87) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.95). The consensus estimate for Azitra’s current full-year earnings is ($2.78) per share.

Shares of AZTR opened at $0.29 on Friday. Azitra has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $12.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Azitra stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Azitra, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR Free Report ) by 196.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,866 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.83% of Azitra worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azitra, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It develops ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease.

