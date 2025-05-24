FY2026 EPS Estimates for AptarGroup Lifted by Zacks Research

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AptarGroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.25. The consensus estimate for AptarGroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $162.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

NYSE:ATR opened at $156.17 on Thursday. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $178.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.58.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $887.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.26 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 107.4% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in AptarGroup by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 281.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total transaction of $151,657.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,798.42. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 17,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,687,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,986 shares in the company, valued at $31,002,082.64. This trade represents a 7.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,709 shares of company stock worth $6,224,840. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

