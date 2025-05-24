FY2026 EPS Estimates for Mplx Raised by US Capital Advisors

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) – US Capital Advisors lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mplx in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $4.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.26. The consensus estimate for Mplx’s current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MPLX. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $50.54 on Thursday. Mplx has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.57. The stock has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mplx by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,788,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $416,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,490 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,985,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,714 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 5,070.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 977,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,797,000 after purchasing an additional 958,881 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $41,917,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mplx by 14.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,045,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $270,060,000 after purchasing an additional 654,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Mplx news, VP Shawn M. Lyon bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.75 per share, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,522.25. This trade represents a 18.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.9565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 88.22%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

