Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,863,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $898,548,000 after purchasing an additional 240,218 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,804,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $231,946,000 after purchasing an additional 199,556 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,212 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $156,969,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,837 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $150,188,000 after purchasing an additional 217,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $117,102,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of GMED opened at $59.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 78.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.48 and a 52-week high of $94.93.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $598.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.74 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

