GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 93.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,223 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 7,083.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,941,000 after buying an additional 3,356,678 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $356,038,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,582,000 after purchasing an additional 719,000 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $111,923,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,082,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,630,000 after purchasing an additional 507,374 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,130,990.75. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.66, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,350,548.34. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,526 shares of company stock valued at $10,243,716. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Price Performance

GoDaddy stock opened at $182.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.50. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.73 and a 52 week high of $216.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.08). GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $231.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

View Our Latest Report on GDDY

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.