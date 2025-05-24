Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Stock Holdings Increased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 758.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 10,460.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $59.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average of $60.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.94. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.57 and a 52 week high of $84.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GRBK

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.