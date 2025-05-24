GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI) Trading Down 4% – Here’s Why

GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report) was down 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 255,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 314,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of GRI Bio in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

GRI Bio Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15.

GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($5.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.08) by ($1.72). On average, equities analysts anticipate that GRI Bio, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GRI Bio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GRI Bio stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.34% of GRI Bio at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRI Bio Company Profile

GRI Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treating inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises GRI-0621, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GRI-0803 which is in phase I trial for the treatment of systematic lupus erythematosus; GRI-0124, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis; and GRI-0729 in pre-clinical development.

