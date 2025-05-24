Group One Trading LLC Invests $87,000 in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO)

Group One Trading LLC acquired a new position in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Get StandardAero alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SARO. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in StandardAero in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in StandardAero in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in StandardAero during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at StandardAero

In other StandardAero news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 6,629,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $180,066,291.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,817,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,595,803.84. The trade was a 13.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

StandardAero Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE SARO opened at $28.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average is $26.81. StandardAero, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. StandardAero’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of StandardAero from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of StandardAero from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on StandardAero from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, StandardAero currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on StandardAero

StandardAero Company Profile

(Free Report)

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StandardAero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StandardAero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.