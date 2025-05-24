Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Rating Lowered to Hold at DA Davidson

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $226.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.75% from the company’s previous close.

GWRE has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.42.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $209.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.97 and its 200 day moving average is $193.43. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $107.65 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.63, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total value of $301,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,193 shares in the company, valued at $53,854,043.25. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 164,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,829,438.50. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,210,967 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 403.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

