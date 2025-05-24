HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

HONE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Trading Down 0.4%

HONE opened at $11.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $484.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.60.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $41.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.01 million. On average, equities analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. CWM LLC raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1,306.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

