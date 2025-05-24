HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Now Covered by Wall Street Zen

Equities researchers at Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HONE. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Get Our Latest Report on HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance

HONE opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $484.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.60.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $41.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.01 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 4.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 350.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 82,521 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 134,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 70.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 463,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 191,719 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 80.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 38,072 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 17.1% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 104,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.