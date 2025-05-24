Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Stock Position Lifted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Talon Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,063,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,035,000 after purchasing an additional 177,748 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 144,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 94,058 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $24.29 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $315.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOG. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

