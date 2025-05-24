HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Oncolytics Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ ONCY opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.00. Oncolytics Biotech has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oncolytics Biotech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCY. Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 42,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 24,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

