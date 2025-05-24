Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Stock Position Boosted by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,134 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 19,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $64.67 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.69 and a twelve month high of $70.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.87.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

