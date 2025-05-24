Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given Market Perform Rating at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $398.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $380.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $363.17 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $361.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $359.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.20.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

