Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Receives “Buy” Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $470.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HD. KGI Securities raised Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $363.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.20. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $361.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBL Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 61.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 187,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,659,000 after acquiring an additional 71,073 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 14.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 27.5% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 35.6% during the first quarter. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

