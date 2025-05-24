Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy Rating

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $425.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $405.00.

HD has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. KGI Securities upgraded Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $363.17 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $359.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,484,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,360,494,000 after buying an additional 720,447 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,957,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,525,046,000 after buying an additional 257,036 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its position in Home Depot by 99,400.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,954,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956,701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,398,000 after acquiring an additional 891,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $5,032,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

