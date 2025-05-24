ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in ICU Medical were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 764.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total value of $770,339.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,234.85. This represents a 69.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David C. Greenberg sold 1,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.66, for a total transaction of $278,987.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,141.60. This represents a 22.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,167 shares of company stock valued at $3,571,788 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI opened at $128.99 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.91 and a fifty-two week high of $196.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.73. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.49. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $599.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $209.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.67.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

