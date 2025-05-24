Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 915,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,759 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $22,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Immunovant by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Immunovant by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Immunovant by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $14.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.75. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $34.47.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $28,470.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 209,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,703.97. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael Geffner sold 2,349 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $34,741.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 225,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,222.30. This represents a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,682 shares of company stock worth $753,419. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMVT. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Immunovant from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Immunovant to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Immunovant

Immunovant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.