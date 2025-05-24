Integras Partners LLC Makes New $890,000 Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Integras Partners LLC bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,554 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Drystone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,507 shares of company stock valued at $42,694,080 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $195.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

