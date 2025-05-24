Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 168,124 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 99% compared to the average volume of 84,390 put options.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

In other Wolfspeed news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 13,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $55,496.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,075.43. This represents a 6.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOLF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,913,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,503 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter valued at $6,586,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,329,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,958 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter valued at $4,402,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,050,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 995,020 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Trading Down 15.5%

NYSE:WOLF opened at $1.45 on Friday. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.10. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 125.96% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The business had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Wolfspeed’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Stories

