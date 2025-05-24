Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Holdings in KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AGIX)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AGIX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF alerts:

KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF Price Performance

AGIX stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 million and a PE ratio of 32.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.74.

KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

The KraneShares Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AGIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund uses an index as a guide to select stocks globally that are involved in developing and applying artificial intelligence technologies. The fund has the ability to invest in both listed and private AI companies AGIX was launched on Jul 18, 2024 and is issued by KraneShares.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AGIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.