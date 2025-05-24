Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 84.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,685 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 70,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ally Invest Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ XT opened at $60.91 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $64.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average of $59.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

