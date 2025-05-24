Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,162 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSPS. Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 148,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2,937.5% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.1%

RSPS opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $264.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.55. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $32.89.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.