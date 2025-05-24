Jane Street Group LLC Grows Position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,973 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Nextdoor were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nextdoor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,609,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,735,000 after buying an additional 1,041,258 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 6,733,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,959,000 after purchasing an additional 524,342 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nextdoor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 215,781 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nextdoor by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,967,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,300 shares during the period. Finally, Westerly Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nextdoor by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

KIND opened at $1.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $564.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.14 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KIND. Craig Hallum started coverage on Nextdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Nextdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

In other Nextdoor news, General Counsel Sophia Schwartz sold 15,000 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 267,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,005.40. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

