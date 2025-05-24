Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PIE. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,882,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1,180.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 459,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after buying an additional 423,687 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 338,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIE opened at $19.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $90.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $22.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

