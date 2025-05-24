Jane Street Group LLC Has $844,000 Stock Position in Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Bond ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Encompass More Asset Management increased its position in shares of Western Asset Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 32,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asset Bond ETF stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09. Western Asset Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $26.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.1861 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. This is a boost from Western Asset Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The Western Asset Bond ETF (WABF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio comprised of USD-denominated debt instruments and fixed income securities of various maturities, with limited exposure to high yield, emerging market debts, and structured securities.

