Jane Street Group LLC Has $869,000 Stock Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 336.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 53,961 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 62,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 171,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,451 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,671.40. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $120,693.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,738.98. The trade was a 17.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,816 shares of company stock worth $543,144 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HMN. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Shares of HMN stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average of $40.72. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $44.44.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 50.72%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

