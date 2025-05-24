Jane Street Group LLC Has $873,000 Stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,869 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $8,265,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kura Oncology by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,818,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,973,000 after acquiring an additional 615,211 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Kura Oncology by 867.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 566,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 508,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 463.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 491,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kura Oncology by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,419,000 after acquiring an additional 372,196 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Trading Down 9.6%

KURA stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $488.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Kura Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

