Jane Street Group LLC Has $876,000 Position in Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,092 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASEA. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $540,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 180,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 48,338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ASEA opened at $16.93 on Friday. Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $18.04. The firm has a market cap of $61.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05.

The Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (ASEA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE\u002FASEAN 40 INDEX index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted and -selected index of the 40 largest and most liquid stocks from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines. ASEA was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

