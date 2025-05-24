Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,536 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARLO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ARLO opened at $13.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $17.64. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.12 and a beta of 1.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $119.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital set a $22.00 target price on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

In other Arlo Technologies news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 25,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $251,509.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580,370 shares in the company, valued at $25,545,663. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 6,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $75,819.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 612,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,544.50. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,147,062 shares of company stock valued at $12,620,137. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

