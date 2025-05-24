Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KCCA. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,496,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000.

Shares of KCCA stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $29.51.

The KraneShares California Carbon Allowance ETF (KCCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon CCA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted CCA carbon credit futures index. KCCA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

