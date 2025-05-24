Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 17,446 Shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK – Free Report) by 124.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $607,000.

CRAK opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87. VanEck Oil Refiners ETF has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $37.09.

The VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Oil Refiners index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of global stocks issued by firms that earn at least 50% of their revenue from oil refining. CRAK was launched on Aug 18, 2015 and is managed by VanEck.

