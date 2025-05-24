Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 49,317 Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) by 328.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,317 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETON. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $5,079,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 214,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 149,864 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after acquiring an additional 119,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 109,700 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 421.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 72,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ETON opened at $19.81 on Friday. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $531.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eton Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ETON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.29%. The business had revenue of $17.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

