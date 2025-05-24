Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 97.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495,919 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Acushnet by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

GOLF opened at $68.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.11. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $55.31 and a one year high of $76.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $703.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.82 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOLF shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Acushnet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Compass Point cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Acushnet from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In related news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $1,417,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,985.16. The trade was a 17.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 54.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

